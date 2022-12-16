YouTube Music adds ability to create a custom radio

Share the joy

Image Credit: 9to5google

YouTube Music might soon let you create a custom radio; and this is in addition to the fact that you can already customize your current queue by familiarity, genre, mood, energy level, and more from the Now Playing screen.

The new feature, according to 9to5google, is still being tested as part of a limited rollout. Some YouTube Music users, according to the report, are already seeing the “Create a radio” appear in the main feed. The addition is designed to “tune your music,” a grid of artists for you to select appears next in a fashion that is similar to YouTube Music’s initial setup process. You can pick from multiple artists to influence the outcome.

After your selection, YouTube Music lets you pick from three “Song selection” options: Familiar, Blend, and Discover. Similarly, “Filters” include: Popular, Deep cuts, New releases, Pump-up, Chill, Upbeat, Downbeat, and Focus.

Once you are done, a YouTube Music Radio playlist with the following description will be presented: “Endless music customization for you. Always updating.”

We expect a wider roll out in the very near future, which adds a new advanced level of customization compared to what the service normally offers to its users.

In other news, YouTube is rolling the ability to shop for products on Shorts; its TikTok-like short-form product. With the new shopping feature, you will be able to scroll through Shorts to purchase products.

The feature has been confirmed to TechCrunch by YouTube, with eligible creators in the US able to access it.

“We firmly believe YouTube is the best place for creators to build a business and shopping is a piece of that,” a spokesperson for YouTube told TechCrunch in an email.

Eligible creators in the US are currently testing the shopping feature, and will be able to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in countries like the US, Canada, India, Australia, and Brazil can see tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube has promised to continue to make tagging accessible to more creators and countries in the future.

YouTube is also testing an affiliate program in the US that allows creators to earn commissions through purchases of recommended products in their Shorts and regular videos. The Google-owned video streaming company says the test is still in its early state, and plans to gradually expand it to more creators in 2023.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

