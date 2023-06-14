YouTube lowers requirements for creators to make money

Share the joy

YouTube has lowered its requirements for creators to earn more revenues. Previously, only creators with at least 1,000 subscribers, and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days could earn some revenue from their content.

With the new update, creators with at least 500 subscribers three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days are qualified.

With this, YouTube now seems ready to welcome more creators to its side; a big plus considering how stiff the competition has been lately.

“Starting today, eligible creators will begin to be able to apply to YPP earlier – once they’ve met a threshold of 500 subscribers, 3 public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3000 watch hours in the past year or 3M Shorts views in the last 90 days. These new partners will unlock access to fan funding features like channel memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, Super Thanks, and the ability to promote their own products with YouTube Shopping,” YouTube explained in a blog post.

Last year, YouTube add some new elements to Shorts. The streaming giant announced a new way for creators to engage with their community via Shorts. Creators will now have the option to create a Short clip based on comment posted on their videos.

The new option will provide a quick link to create a Short from a posted comment. This will then be transferred to a sticker within the Shorts camera. Instagram and TikTok both have similar option that allows creators to relate with their viewers.

Short’s recent successes have been down to some newly added updates. A couple of weeks ago, YouTube added another feature—addition of watermarks on downloaded videos.

The watermark feature is usually found on TikTok videos; and is now finding its way to YouTube Shorts. It means any video you download from Shorts will carry its logo, the same way all TikTok videos do.

The watermarks functionality rolled out on YouTube desktop, while the mobile version will be added much later.

Also in 2022, YouTube rolled out a video “remixing” feature to YouTube Shorts. Remixing is one of the popular features that attracts heavy usage on TikTok; and it is a smart move by YouTube. Remixing will allow YouTube Shorts creators to easily cut a tone to five-second video clip out of any YouTube video.

