YouTube Live introduces Go Live Together, full-screen and more

YouTube has shared a glimpse of its upcoming features for YouTube Live. It includes livestream guests, broadcast notification, and new viewing options.

Go Live Together

On live guests, YouTube will launch a dry run for a feature called Go Live Together. It will allow creators to invite guests to their livestream by sharing a link.

“The host creator will be able to create a live stream, invite and screen their guests before going live to their viewers. Note that the guest channel and user information will remain hidden during the live stream,” says YouTube.

Hosts can see streaming analytics. Guests will not see it though, at this stage.

The addition to go live with a guest eases weight on a solo creator. By going live with guests, you have air to catch breath and it avoids the daunting task of always talking to your camera. It also helps more people to livestream. It will lead to more creators making money from their content through the evolving YouTube ad tools.

Live Rings

YouTube will also add new live rings. It will help watchers know when a channel they are subscribed to is going live.

The new Live ring is like Instagram’s. It has a specific identifier for a live channel. You simply tap to view the stream.

Cross Channel Live Redirects

“Today, creators with at least a thousand subscribers can use a feature called live redirect to direct their viewers from a live stream or premier to another livestream or premier on their own channel. But they can’t send their viewers to a livestream or premier hosted on another channel. With this launch, creators with at least a thousand subscribers and no active community guidelines strikes will be able to direct their viewers to a livestream or premier hosted on a different channel,” says YouTube about the new feature.

It adds more capacity for joint promotion. It may be of value to influencer partnerships.

Full-screen Mode and Q&A

While YouTube is working on a full-screen mode for Live, it is also developing a new Q and A feature. It allows viewers to submit questions throughout a livestream if the creator prompts it.

Go Live Together and Live Rings will roll out in the next few weeks. And the other features will follow.

