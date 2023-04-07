YouTube launches Timed Reactions on livestream

Share the joy

YouTube is rolling out reactions within livestreams to all creators who are eligible. This will serve as another way to viewers to engage with livestream content, and highlight key moments in the playback.

The feature, Timed Reactions, is not a new one; but adding it to livestream is new, and will surely be welcomed by creators as it enables them to further engage their followers on the platform.

“Viewers on iOS can now react to live streams in real-time by tapping the reaction that corresponds to how they are feeling. Both creators and other viewers will see the reactions but they will not be able to see which user left which reaction as reactions are anonymous,” YouTube explained.

Reactions will be turned on by default for all eligible channels, while creators will be able to turn if off for any given stream.

Reactions is currently only available to iOS users, there are plans to extend it to other operating systems in the very near future.

Back in February, YouTube confirmed that it was working on a 1080 premium playback option. A YouTube spokesperson told The Verge that the option is currently only available to a “small group of YouTube Premium subscribers.”

Some YouTube users, however, have confirmed that they have started seeing another 1080 Premium with a note beneath saying it offers “enhanced bitrate.”

“1080p Premium is an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p which provides more information per pixel that results in a higher quality viewing experience,” said Paul Pennington, adding that “there are no changes to the existing quality offerings for 1080p (HD) resolution on YouTube.”

The new option, according to some Reddit users, is not top notch, and poor in quality. However, a higher bitrate, which serves as a measurement for the amount of video data transferred within a certain timeframe, could mean higher quality images without raising the resolution.

The option remains a test at the moment, and may or may not be rolled out in the future. That said, if it does get rolled out, then it could be exclusive to premium users only.

Earlier in February, YouTube rolled out a new go-live together feature on iOS and Android. The collaboration feature allows two users to livestream together, and was first launched in November last year.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

