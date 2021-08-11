YouTube Kids updates default content settings with new restrictions

Share the joy













YouTube Kids has added new rules to help protect children from controversial content and unwanted exposure. It affects the privacy settings for uploads and adds new reminders to avoid overuse.

Private uploads

The Google-owned online-streaming service says it will update its default privacy settings for uploads for users 13-17 years old with its “most private option available.”

“With private uploads, content can only be seen by the user and whomever they choose. We want to help younger users make informed decisions about their online footprint and digital privacy, including encouraging them to make an intentional choice if they’d like to make their content public. If the user would like to make their content public, they can change the default upload visibility setting and we’ll provide reminders indicating who can see their video,” says YouTube.

Kids can still moderate the defaults. But with this as a starting point, YouTube hopes to ensure younger users will gain be more aware of the risks involved. It wants to save children from unwanted exposure in the app.

Overuse

YouTube Kids will also augment its overuse tools. It will add “take a break” and bedtime reminders as default for users 13-17 years old.

“We’ll also be turning autoplay off by default for these users. If a user decides these aren’t the right digital well-being features for them, they can change their default settings,” says YouTube.

Then again, tech-savvy children can choose to switch it off. And most of them are more familiar to these features and settings than their parents.

Still, with this as default, YouTube will boost awareness of its available options, aiming to improve safety.

Commercial content

YouTube will remove more commercial content from YouTube Kids.

“We’ve never allowed paid product placements in YouTube Kids, our destination for younger kids. In the coming weeks, we’ll also begin to remove overly commercial content from YouTube Kids, such as a video that only focuses on product packaging or directly encourages children to spend money,” explains YouTube.

Last year, the platform made key changes to its rules on ad placements in videos directed to children. The stricter rules were met with disappointment and headaches for content creators.

Today’s changes will add more stringent rules to the moneymaking potential for kid content creators.

The new regulations will force them to reassess their approach. YouTube seems adamant to focus on the wellbeing of its young users over profits.

With the growing dependence on YouTube for entertainment during these trying times, the platform must rightfully add more stringent rules to help parents moderate their kids’ exposure and time using the app.

