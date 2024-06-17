YouTube is testing user-submitted notes on videos

Share the joy

YouTube is determined to make a success out of providing more relevant context to content on its platform. The company is now officially testing user-submitted notes on videos.

“We’re experimenting with a new feature that allows users to add notes to videos,” YouTube said.

YouTube said the note-writing will only be available to a limited number of users at first, while their notes will become visible on videos in the coming weeks or months.

User-submitted notes will display under a video only if it is found broadly helpful, according to YouTube. The limited test will only be available to US users using the YouTube app in English for a start.

In October last year, YouTube announced that it was experimenting with a new Community Notes feed for Channels in the mobile app.

“We’ve heard that YouTube users are looking for more ways to find Community posts from creators, so we’re experimenting with a “posts-only” feed on the Home tab on mobile devices. If you’re in the experiment, you may see a “View all” button on single Community posts on Home, which you can tap to view more posts from channels you’ve engaged with in the past or posts that we think you may like.”

In essence, YouTube is creating a Twitter-like update feed within its platform. Posts from channels you follow as well as channels you might find interesting will be included in this.

This might be useful as an additional strategy for channel managers to interact with and inform their audience in the event of additional updates.

According to YouTube, the new Community Notes are currently being tested on Android and iOS with a sizable audience. However, the business did not state a specific date for when the feature would be accessible to more people.

YouTube had earlier introduced a new insights feature within YouTube Studio for creators. The element will allow creators to see how many clips have been created from their uploads and how many views those clips have generated.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan posted a screenshot of what the new insights feature looks like on his Twitter page. Creators will now see a full list of the clips cut from their content, along with who created them, when they were created, and the total views each has generated.

