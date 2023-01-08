YouTube is testing Suggested Hashtags for Shorts

Share the joy

YouTube wants to help Shorts creators gain more traction for their works. The company announced in a blog post that it is currently experimenting on suggested hashtags for Shorts. This will be made possible by way of suggesting relevant hashtags to add to creators’ Shorts within the upload process.

“To make it easier for Shorts creators to add relevant hashtags to video titles, we’re running an experiment that suggests new hashtags to include when publishing Shorts. If you’re a creator in the experiment, you’ll see suggested hashtags appear in the upload flow on mobile. The suggestions will be custom to your channel as they’re based on content you’ve previously uploaded . This experiment will impact a small number of Shorts creators in the US market across both iOS and Android devices.”

Creators will be able to see suggested hashtags appear in the upload flow on mobile, according to YouTube. The experiment only include a handful of Shorts creators in the US on both iOS and Android devices.

In September, YouTube announced a new way for creators to engage with their community via Shorts. Creators will now have the option to create a Short clip based on comment posted on their videos.

The new option will provide a quick link to create a Short from a posted comment. This will then be transferred to a sticker within the Shorts camera. Instagram and TikTok both have similar option that allows creators to relate with their viewers.

Short’s recent successes have been down to some newly added updates. A couple of weeks ago, YouTube added another feature—addition of watermarks on downloaded videos.

The watermark feature is usually found on TikTok videos; and is now finding its way to YouTube Shorts. It means any video you download from Shorts will carry its logo, the same way all TikTok videos do.

Months before that, YouTube added a video “remixing” feature to YouTube Shorts. Remixing is one of the popular features that attracts heavy usage on TikTok; and it is a smart move by YouTube. Remixing will allow YouTube Shorts creators to easily cut a tone to five-second video clip out of any YouTube video.

Shorts can also be cut out from other Shorts, and be included in their original Shorts video creation. The feature is a popular one among those who are familiar with TikTok. TikTok has a similar feature called stitching, which has helped in the creation of viral reaction videos on the platform.

