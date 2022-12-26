YouTube is testing Queue system for its mobile apps

Share the joy

YouTube has started testing its queueing system on mobile—iOS and Android to be specific. The queueing system has been a part of the web version of YouTube for some years now, but could now make its way to mobile.

YouTube Premium users who opt-in to the test will be able to add videos to a stack that works like an impermanent playlist, The Verge Reports. After you turn on the feature, you will have access to a new “Play last in queue” button in the three vertical dot menu appearing on video thumbnails.

Once you tap it, a video will be added to the bottom of your queue, or will create a new queue if you are currently not watching a video. As soon as the video you are watching ends, the will start playing the next video on the queue, and this will continue until the end.

Videos can also be rearranged in the queue, or removed. If you close the video player, your queue will be deleted.

We hope the queueing system gets to all users before long as this remains one of the most interesting and highly-sort after feature on mobile.

In other news, YouTube Music might soon let you create a custom radio; and this is in addition to the fact that you can already customize your current queue by familiarity, genre, mood, energy level, and more from the Now Playing screen.

The new feature is still being tested as part of a limited rollout. Some YouTube Music users, according to the report, are already seeing the “Create a radio” appear in the main feed. The addition is designed to “tune your music,” a grid of artists for you to select appears next in a fashion that is similar to YouTube Music’s initial setup process. You can pick from multiple artists to influence the outcome.

After your selection, YouTube Music lets you pick from three “Song selection” options: Familiar, Blend, and Discover. Similarly, “Filters” include: Popular, Deep cuts, New releases, Pump-up, Chill, Upbeat, Downbeat, and Focus.

Once you are done, a YouTube Music Radio playlist with the following description will be presented: “Endless music customization for you. Always updating.”

We expect a wider roll out in the very near future, which adds a new advanced level of customization compared to what the service normally offers to its users.

