YouTube is testing new online gaming feature called “Playables”

YouTube has confirmed that it is testing a new feature called Playables. Playables is an online gaming feature that lives within a section on the YouTube home feed.

The company, according to TechCrunch, is being tested with a handful of users online. The feature was first uncovered by The Wall Street Journal, but has now been confirmed as an experiment by YouTube.

Playables, according to TechCrunch, would feature titles such as Stack Bounce and more. Users can view and control their history and saved game progress in YouTube’s history tab in “My Activity.”

Playables is still an experiment and may not make it to a global launch, but it will be interesting to see if it gets the nod at the end of the day.

In other news, YouTube Music started rolling out its own version of vertical feed videos that are scrollable a couple of weeks ago. With this, YouTube Music becomes the latest tech or social media company to add a TikTok-like vertical feed.

Samples, as YouTube calls it, is a one-tap way to quickly sample and find the latest music.

Samples can be found in a new tab at the bottom of the app, alongside the home feed, your library, and the Explore section.

Tapping the new button automatically starts a short vertical video clip of a song that YouTube Music believes everyone would love. As expected, YouTube Music is pulling songs based on your taste profile, with an emphasis on artists that you like and related ones you may not have heard of before now.

YouTube Music already boasts multiple playlists that are tuned to your listening habits. Some of these include a playlist that pulls songs and artists together across all your listening habits.

The Discover playlist is basically focused on things you are not familiar with but might like based on your history.

The clips you will see are only 30 seconds long, but that should be enough to give you an idea about the song. You can swipe and move to another song if that is not what you are looking for, and this can be done as often as you wish.

YouTube says Sample is rolling out to Android and iOS users starting today. As with new feature rollouts, this may take some time to reach the millions of YouTube Music users out there.

