YouTube is testing new feature that lets you dub any video in any language

Credit: Business Insider

YouTube has announced that it is currently testing a new feature that will allow creators to dub any video in any language. Called “Aloud,” the new feature is powered by artificial intelligence, and allows creators to quickly dub videos in their language.

Using AI, Aloud is built with the ability to produce “quality dub in just a few minutes,” which is remarkable when compared to human ability. It works by first creating a text-based translation that creators can check and edit, then generating a dub. Creators can choose different narrators, how to publish, and more.

The streaming company is currently testing Aloud with some creators, according to YouTube’s VP of product management, Amjad Hanif while responding to questions from The Verge. “It’s currently available in English and lets you dub in Spanish and Portuguese with “more languages coming soon.

No exact release or wider roll out date mentioned in the article on the Aloud official blog. That said, since it is a tool and test that has been confirmed by YouTube, we expect this to be available to all creators in the very near future.

In more YouTube news, the streaming giant has lowered the requirements for creators to earn more revenue. Previously, only creators with at least 1,000 subscribers, and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days could earn some revenue from their content.

With the new update, creators with at least 500 subscribers, three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days are qualified.

With this, YouTube now seems ready to welcome more creators to its side; a big plus considering how stiff the competition has been lately.

In 2023, YouTube added some new elements to Shorts. The streaming giant announced a new way for creators to engage with their community via Shorts. Creators will now have the option to create a Short clip based on comments posted on their videos.

The new option will provide a quick link to create a Short from a posted comment. This will then be transferred to a sticker within the Shorts camera. Instagram and TikTok both have similar options that allow creators to relate with their viewers.

