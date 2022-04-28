YouTube is testing ads and other promotions on Shorts

Share the joy

YouTube is testing app-installs ads and other promotions on Shorts—its short-form video feature. Shorts from YouTube is a short-form video feature launched by the Alphabet-owned streaming site in 2020.

“We are experiencing a slight headwind to revenue growth as Shorts viewership grows as a percentage of total YouTube time,” Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said per TechCrunch. “We are testing monetization on shorts, and early advertiser feedback and results are encouraging.”

According to Google, YouTube Shorts is generating massive 30 billion daily views—a record that is four times what it was last year. YouTube hopes to attract creators to Shorts, and in 2021 introduced a $100 million creator funds for the platform.

A couple of days ago, YouTube started rolling out a video “remixing” feature to YouTube Shorts. Remixing is one of the popular features that attracts heavy usage on TikTok; and it is a smart move by YouTube. Remixing will allow YouTube Shorts creators to easily cut a tone to five-second video clip out of any YouTube video.

Shorts can also be cut out from other Shorts, and be included in their original Shorts video creation, according to Mashable. The feature is a popular one among those who are familiar with TikTok. TikTok has a similar feature called stitching, which has helped in the creation of viral reaction videos on the platform.

To get started, simply tap the “Create” on any eligible YouTube video while using the YouTube mobile app. Next, tap “Cut” from the remix options that appear. Pick the segment you want to cut in the video.

In other related news, YouTube wants to add a TikTok-like ring indicator that will show users when a channel has gone live. The upcoming feature was announced on Twitter by Neal Mohan, chief product officer at YouTube.

The update will show a ring with the word “Live” on it around a channel’s profile picture when they go live. When you tap on it, you will be given straight access into the live broadcast. The feature will make it easier to find current live content as you browse the site.

For those familiar with TikTok, this is one familiar feature that has been a part of the platform for a while. On TikTok, a pulsing ring effect is seen on a channel’s profile picture if they are streaming live. This can be seen when you scroll past their video feed.

