YouTube is Testing a Policy for Blocking Ads

YouTube Hates Ad Blockers

YouTube earns a huge portion of its revenue from ads. Advertising is its primary source of income. This is the reason it is taking an aggressive approach to stop viewers from using ad blockers while they watch videos on the platform.

People have been sharing screenshots on social networks about the pop-up notices they get while their ad blockers are enabled. The pop-up warns that the platform will block the users’ ability to play videos unless they disable their ad blocker.

The notice states that ads enable the platform to stay free for billions of users around the world. It also encourages users to subscribe to YouTube Premium so that creators can still get paid. Before the new warnings, the platform showed popups to ad blocker users. They remind them that using these blockers is against the site’s terms of service.

Users cannot close the pop-up immediately as the platform has added a timer to ensure that they read the TOS.

Detecting ad blockers is not new. Most publishers would ask their viewers to disable them. YouTube, on the other hand, will notify the viewers to urge them to stop using these tools or just subscribe to YouTube Premium. Otherwise, their viewing experience will be disrupted.

The platform will only disable playback after ignoring repeated requests to enable ads on YouTube. If you feel that you have been falsely flagged as using these tools, then you can share your feedback.

Main Source of Income

Advertising is the main source of revenue for this platform. If users employ ad blockers, it prevents ads from being displayed, which directly affects the platform’s ability to generate income. By limiting ad blockers, the platform aims to protect its ad revenue.

YouTube shares a portion of its ad revenue with content creators through the YouTube Partner Program. When ads are blocked, creators may see a decrease in their earnings. The platform wants to ensure that they can benefit from their content and be incentivized to continue producing high-quality videos.

YouTube strives to maintain control over the ad experience on its platform. By displaying ads through its own system, YouTube can ensure that the ads meet certain quality standards and are not intrusive or harmful to the user experience.

Ad blockers can interfere with this control, allowing potentially disruptive or malicious ads to bypass youTube’s screening processes.

Ad Load

However, YouTube has been testing its users’ patience. In recent years, the platform has experimented with heavier ad load.

Last year, one of its experiments served up to 10 clips in a single ad break. And these ad clips can’t be skipped.

In May, the company announced that it would implement 30-second ads on TV platforms.

Users have a choice though. If they don’t like ads, they can just subscribe to YouTube Premium. This subscription allows users to download videos offline. They can also use YouTube Music Premium. To subscribe, users have to pay $11.99 a month or $119.99 per year.

Although YouTube wants to protect the earnings of its creators, its main goal really in discouraging users to stop employing ad blockers is to force them to subscribe to YouTube Premium.

