YouTube is Testing a New Lock Screen Feature

YouTube New Feature for Premium Members

How many times have you accidentally tapped a button while watching a video on YouTube? We all know that tapping any button accidentally can disrupt your experience. So, YouTube is experimenting with a new feature that will enable you to lock your screen to avoid it.

The Lock Screen Feature

With this feature, unintentionally pausing, skipping, or selecting another video can be avoided as the touch input is disabled. Since it is still in the testing phase, only selected users can access it. But those who have accessed it can turn on the feature by going to the gear icon and locating the feature.

Cord Cutters News first spotted it. According to the report, it is only available for some Premium subscribers on iOS and Android devices. Users can try it out until July 30. So, if you are a Premium subscriber, just visit the YouTube home page to see if you get an invite to test the feature.

Why a Screen Lock Feature is Vital?

When you watch YouTube videos, it is likely that you will accidentally touch the screen which can lead to unintended pausing or skipping of the content. With the upcoming feature, it will prevent accidental interruptions by disabling touch input. Thus, you can enjoy uninterrupted video playback.

By locking the screen, you can focus on the video without worrying about accidentally swiping the screen which could disrupt your viewing experience. This feature ensures that you can fully immerse yourself in watching the content without any interruptions.

This is particularly useful if you are watching videos on YouTube while commuting. In this scenario, accidental touches are more likely to occur due to the physical movement involved. By locking the screen, you can securely place your device and enjoy the videos without worrying about unintended actions.

It is also a helpful feature when you are watching videos with your kids. Children may often touch the screen out of curiosity or accidentally pause the video while handling the device. Enabling this feature ensures that the video continues to play without interruption. Thus, it provides a smoother and more enjoyable viewing experience for children.

By incorporating this feature, the platform offers users greater content control over their viewing experience. It minimizes the chances of accidental interruptions or actions that could disrupt the seamless playback of videos. It provides added convenience, especially in situations where accidental touches are more likely.

But you cannot try this feature if you are not a Premium subscriber. And if YouTube will roll it out, you may need to be a Premium subscriber to use it.

Thus, this can be a good time for you to subscribe. This is especially true if you hate seeing ads on YouTube and you are using ad blockers. Recently, Google started to crack down on ad blockers when watching YouTube.

You may want to try YouTube Premium and avail of its one-month free trial. When you do so, you will have a free YouTube Music subscription.

