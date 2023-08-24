YouTube is testing a new hum-to-search feature

Share the joy

Credit: CNET

YouTube is testing a new feature that lets you hum or record a song to search for it. The test is currently available to a handful of users who will have the chance to hum or record up to three or more seconds of songs for Google to identify.

Once Google identifies the song, you will be shown a list of relevant content that matches your query. The upcoming feature is pretty much like Shazzam.

Since it is just a test, not everyone will have access to it at first, but Google has confirmed that the feature is rolling out to “a small percentage of people across the globe who watch YouTube on Android devices.”

Last month, YouTube launched a new feature powered by artificial intelligence to help creators sort out the perfect title for their content

The feature will suggest titles for your clips. Of course, not without your input, as suggested titles will be based on the video transcript and description.

The new title suggestions will appear below the title field in the upload within YouTube Studio. With this, you can now come up with more effective titles to attract more viewers.

According to YouTube, the suggested titles will be available within a couple of hours after the initial video upload. This takes that long because the system needs to assess the available information in your content.

Suggested titles are optional, as creators will still have the freedom to ignore them and use their own.

YouTube recently lowered its requirements for creators to earn more revenue. Previously, only creators with at least 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million short video views in the last 90 days could earn some revenue from their content.

With the new update, creators with at least 500 subscribers, three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days are qualified.

With this, YouTube now seems ready to welcome more creators to its side, which is a big plus considering how stiff the competition has been lately.

In June, YouTube announced that it was testing a new feature called Allowed. The feature will allow creators to dub any video in any language.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

