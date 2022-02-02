YouTube is Still Testing Picture-in-Picture on iOS

Share the joy













YouTube promised to let iPhone users watch video from its app in a small window while users use another app. Although this feature is available for YouTube Premium subscribers, the testing is still ongoing. The PiP feature is in its experimental stage until February 14.

PiP for All iPhone Users

It means that after the testing period, PiP will be (or maybe) available for all iPhone users. When that happens, this feature will make it easier for you to enjoy YouTube videos. You can use it while multitasking. That is, you can still watch videos while opening Instagram, Facebook, or another app.

But It’s Just Maybe

Even though the testing period will expire soon, it doesn’t necessarily mean that PiP will be available to all iPhone users. Keep in mind that support for this feature has come and gone many times.

In June 2021, the company promised that it would roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS. It also planned to launch it to all US iOS users.

Then, Premium subscribers have tried out this feature for many months now. But the availability will end on February 14, as mentioned earlier. It might be a sign that this feature will be available for all users or it will be exclusively available to Premium subscribers.

What is a Picture-in-Picture Mode?

If you’re not a YouTube Premium subscriber, you don’t have access to PiP. Thus, when you watch a video on your iPhone, the video stops when you switch to another app.

However, competitor apps can move their video to a small window so you can continue watching while you send a text.

But when the PiP becomes available, you can watch YouTube videos in a mini player while using another app. While you’re watching a YouTube video, you can either press home or swipe up to close another app so you can watch it in a mini player.

Then again, it’s not guaranteed that YouTube will make this feature available to all iOS users.

Is This Feature Useful?

It’s a useful feature. You can get more things done. Even though the research that supports the benefit of multitasking is scarce, there are still scenarios that switching between tasks can be beneficial.

You might want to watch one show while you’re waiting for another app to start.

PiP already exists on other sites. This can be useful if you want to play the video in the background while you check out other media on another site.

You can use it to get to know the creator of the video. For instance, you can start watching one video while you use Safari on your iPhone to search for alternatives to the video or get to know the creator.

Or you can play YouTube videos in the background while you’re reading an eBook or news. Another way to use it is to try the techniques provided by the YouTube video. Although you can always resize your browser and use Split view on your iPad, PiP will make it easier to do it because it’s just a few taps away.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

