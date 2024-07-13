YouTube is rolling out new creative options for Shorts

Share the joy

YouTube has added new creative options for Shorts. Some of these options include tools to help customize and expand Shorts usage, and auto layout.

Auto Layout: In 2024, YouTube launched tools to help creators turn regular videos into Shorts. Now, the company is making those tools even better with a new option called Auto layout on Android. This will automatically track the main subject in your video as you are turning it into a Short. What that means is that you will be able to maximize long form videos into Shorts, while Auto layout will “automatically and dynamically pan, zoom, & crop to make sure your Shorts look great.”

Text-To-Speech Option: YouTube is also copying one of TikTok’s popular feature-text-to-speech option, which provides automated narration on your clips. Here is how YouTube described the new option:

“With Text to Speech, creators will have even more ways to express themselves by having text on your Short narrated or spoken out loud. After you record a Short, add your text and tap the “Add voice” icon in the top left where you can find four voices to choose from.”

Add Yours Sticker: Creators can now include “Add yours” sticker to their Shorts to inspire their audience with their own related content. This will spark a chain reaction of beautiful content. This tool is rolling out over the next couple of weeks.

Auto-Generated Captions: Soon, users will be able to add auto-generated captions directly to their content to help their Shorts to be more fun, engaging, accessible, and helpful for people watching on mute. You will now be able to edit, customize, and style your captions with different fonts and colors to let your Shorts shine.

Last year, YouTube launched the first generative AI feature Shorts. The “Boom” effect, which is a new addition to the AI feature, will transform users into colorful topiaries.

Even though the feature appears a little strange, creators will still find it interesting.

To draw even more viewers to Shorts, YouTube is hoping that this is the kind of content users will want to share with their friends.

YouTube released several creation tools for Shorts. The company has now followed up on that with the launch of some more creation tools.

