YouTube is reportedly testing new online gaming product

Credit: TechCrunch

YouTube is reportedly testing a new online gaming feature for mobile and desktop called Playables. According to the Wall Street Journal, the new product is seen as a new source of income for Google, and has reportedly invited employees to test Playables.

The product will give users access to online games on YouTube, and will serve as a means to boost the company’s revenue. Citing an internal email as seen by the Journal, the type of device you use would not be a problem.

On mobile or desktop, users will be able to play games they love, with several games already being lined up. While YouTube already rakes in so much money from gaming livestreams, Playables offers it another way to generate revenue from gaming.

Just last week, YouTube announced that it is testing a new feature that allows creators to dub any video in any language. Called “Aloud,” the new tool will be powered by artificial intelligence, and will allow creators to quickly dub videos in their language.

Using AI, Aloud is built with the ability to produce “quality dub in just a few minutes,” which is remarkable when compared to human ability. It works by first creating a text-based translation that creators can check and edit, then generating a dub. Creators can choose different narrators, how to publish, and more.

The streaming company is currently testing Aloud with some creators, according to YouTube’s VP of product management, Amjad Hanif while responding to questions from The Verge. “It’s currently available in English and lets you dub in Spanish and Portuguese with “more languages coming soon.

No exact release or wider roll out date mentioned in the article on the Aloud official blog. That said, since it is a tool and test that has been confirmed by YouTube, we expect this to be available to all creators in the very near future.

Earlier on, YouTube announced that it was lowering the requirements for creators to earn more revenue. Previously, only creators with at least 1,000 subscribers, and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million Shorts views in the last 90 days could earn some revenue from their content.

With the new update, creators with at least 500 subscribers, three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days are qualified.

