YouTube is exploring the possibility of adding NFT to its offering

Share the joy













Everyone that matters in the social media world wants a piece of the NFT craze. It is like a wildfire that is spreading; and YouTube has just thrown its hat into the ring. This comes days after both Twitter and Meta signified interest in adding non-fungible tokens to their respective platforms.

Per Bloomberg, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote to the site’s broadcasters this week. Though, she did not precisely what her team is up to, or when, this would be the first time the Google-owned streaming site is getting involved with cryptocurrency.

“The past year in the world of crypto, nonfungible tokens [NFT], and even decentralized autonomous organizations [DAOs] has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans.”

A couple of days ago, Twitter announced that a new way to authenticate NFT tokens by means of a profile picture has been added.

Not everyone is into crypto; but it has become imperative that certain measures are put in place to inform the public. Twitter is integrating digital jewelries via a special “soft hexagon” shape around them.

In the first phase of its launch, Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles and verify that their tokens are non-fungible variety. Some of these wallets include: Trust Wallet; Argent; Rainbow; MetaMask; Coinbase Wallet; and Ledger Live.

When the profile pictures of some user’s flash one of the hexagon images, you can find out more about their items by clicking on the hexagon profile picture, select ViewNFT details and find out information about the “NFT owner, NFT description, collection, properties, and additional details.”

Meta, formerly Facebook, is planning to allow users to create and sell NFT tokens. There is a mad rush for non-fungible tokens, and Meta and does not want to miss out of it.

Facebook and Instagram are working on a feature that will allow users to display their NFTs on their social media profiles. A prototype, according to people familiar with the matter, is being designed to help users create, or mint the collectible tokens.

Meta, according to two of the people familiar with the matter, has also discussed launching a marketplace for users to buy and sell NFTs. At this point, it is important to emphasize that the project is still at its early stage.

According to FT, the NFT market is said to have a global market worth of $40 billion. It is a market that is beginning to attract a lot of big players; and that is why it is easy to understand why Meta is going big on it.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

