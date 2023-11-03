YouTube is Cracking Down on Ad Blockers Globally

Share the joy

YouTube Ad Blockers Crack Down

It is confirmed. The platform has started broadening its efforts to stop ad blockers by launching a global effort to urge users to stop using ad blockers and start allowing ads to show up or they can just sign up for a Premium account.

If you have enabled an ad blocker on your device, you might encounter a message that says “Video playback is blocked.” The only way to get rid of the message is to disable the ad blocker or add the platform to the allowed list. It also includes an option to try YouTube Premium.

In June, YouTube confirmed that it would disable videos for users. However, at that time, it was only a part of a small experiment. But it seems that the “experiment” has expanded globally.

More and more users with ad blockers on their devices could not watch YouTube videos.

For YouTube, the use of ad blockers violates the platform’s terms of service.

“YouTube’s ad-supported model supports a diverse ecosystem of creators, and provides billions of people globally access to content for free with ads.” YouTube

The platform has changed how it shows ads while videos are playing. For instance, it has introduced unskippable 30-second ads to its TV app. The ads appear on top-performing content being watched on connected TVs. Even though the unskippable 30-second ad was introduced, it didn’t mean that the shorter ads would disappear entirely.

Longer ads were also introduced. The company hopes that the lengthy breaks will drive more users to choose ad-free YouTube subscriptions. Unfortunately, the $2 price hike made the option less attractive.

Users Still Prefer to See Ads on YouTube

Despite the effort of YouTube to encourage users to sign up for an ad-free Premium subscription, many users still prefer to see ads. The most obvious reason for this is cost savings.

YouTube’s ad-supported model allows users to access a vast library of content for free, whereas a premium subscription comes with a monthly fee. Some users may prefer to endure ads in exchange for not having to pay.

They may not use YouTube frequently enough to justify paying for a subscription. They might watch videos sporadically and find it more economical to tolerate ads when they do.

Not all users find ads on YouTube a significant annoyance. Some people do not mind watching short ads before or during videos and consider it a fair trade-off for free access to content.

Some users might prefer the ad-supported model because they feel it supports content creators, helping them earn revenue through ad impressions and clicks. They may want to support their favorite YouTubers indirectly by watching ads.

Ad-supported YouTube may expose users to a wider range of content, including new channels and videos, through the platform’s recommendations and algorithms. Some users may appreciate the discovery aspect and find value in the ads that help curate content for them. There are also users who just want to take advantage of trial periods to experience ad-free YouTube and they choose to revert to the free, ad-supported version after the trial ends.

