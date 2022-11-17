YouTube is bringing Shopping features to Shorts

Share the joy

As reported by the Financial Times, YouTube is rolling the ability to shop for products on Shorts; its TikTok-like short-form product. With the new shopping feature, you will be able to scroll through Shorts to purchase products.

The feature has been confirmed to TechCrunch by YouTube, with eligible creators in the US able to access it.

“We firmly believe YouTube is the best place for creators to build a business and shopping is a piece of that,” a spokesperson for YouTube told TechCrunch in an email.

Eligible creators in the US are currently testing the shopping feature, and will be able to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in countries like the US, Canada, India, Australia, and Brazil can see tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube has promised to continue to make tagging accessible to more creators and countries in the future.

YouTube is also testing an affiliate program in the US that allows creators to earn commissions through purchases of recommended products in their Shorts and regular videos. The Google-owned video streaming company says the test is still in its early state, and plans to gradually expand it to more creators in 2o23.

YouTube continues to add new elements to Shorts. A couple of months ago, the streaming giant launched a new way for creators to engage with their community via Shorts. Creators will now have the option to create a Short clip based on comment posted on their videos.

The new option will provide a quick link to create a Short from a posted comment. This will then be transferred to a sticker within the Shorts camera. Instagram and TikTok both have similar option that allows creators to relate with their viewers.

Short’s recent successes have been down to some newly added updates. A couple of months ago, YouTube added another feature—addition of watermarks on downloaded videos.

The watermark feature is usually found on TikTok videos; and is now finding its way to YouTube Shorts. It means any video you download from Shorts will carry its logo, the same way all TikTok videos do.

YouTube started rolling out a video “remixing” feature to YouTube Shorts some months back. Remixing is one of the popular features that attracts heavy usage on TikTok; and it is a smart move by YouTube. Remixing will allow YouTube Shorts creators to easily cut a tone to five-second video clip out of any YouTube video.

