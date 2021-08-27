YouTube is bringing Picture-in-Picture to iOS

Share the joy













YouTube’s Picture-in-Picture mode has always been a part of Android for a while now—the same cannot be said for iOS. This, however, is about to change as YouTube is about to roll out that functionality to iOS. This has been confirmed to TechCrunch by the Google-owned streaming site.

YouTube users in the US will be able to start using the Picture-in-Picture mode on both iPhone and iPad probably after October 31—the date Premium subscribers are expected to end the test.

Premium subscribers who want to try out the feature must enable the ability to test it via the YouTube experiments website on the desktop. Of course, the feature is designed to work on mobile, but it can only be enabled on desktop.

Once you scroll down on the experiments website, you will see “Picture-in picture on iOS” with the option to try it. When you watch a video on the YouTube app, you will see a picture-in-picture display of the video when you exit the app.

In Picture-in-Picture mode, you will be able to adjust where the video appears on your screen as well as how big it is. A tap on the video returns you to the YouTube app. The video will, however pause when you lock your phone.

TechCrunch adds that the feature is different from the existing Picture-in-Picture feature on the YouTube iOS app. The new Picture-in-Picture mode allows you to continue watching a video even while navigating elsewhere on your phone.

In a statement while rolling out the feature to Premium users last June, YouTube said:

“Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well.”

It is a feature is still being rolled out, and it is not unexpected that you might experience a couple of hitches. However, things are expected to be stabilized as YouTube tightens all loose ends.

Meanwhile, there are reports of some users having to delete and reinstalling the YouTube app for iOS just to get the feature working perfectly. This could be true, and as I said earlier, some of these things are not unexpected especially when a new feature is about to exit beta.

