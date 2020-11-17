YouTube introduces new audio ads product

Image Credit: TechCrunch

YouTube has launched a new audio ads product to cater to the needs of visitors who do more listening than watching. The new ads format according to the video-streaming site, is also designed to help marketers reach more YouTube visitors.

Audio advertising as the company calls it in a blog post, is also designed for viewers who “squeeze in a living room workout before dinner, catch up on a podcast or listen to a virtual concert on a Friday night.”

The product is the perfect fit for those videos where the audience may not always focus on the screen or ignoring the visuals altogether. It is important to state at this point that the product will focus mainly on communicating to visitors via audio, while the visual side will be limited to just image or animation.

“To help you tailor your media and creative approach to the different ways consumers are engaging with YouTube, we’re introducing audio ads, our first ad format designed to connect your brand with audiences in engaged and ambient listening on YouTube,” says Melissa Hsieh Nikolic, Group Product Manager at YouTube.

The Google-owned streaming site said audio ads drove brand awareness up by a massive 75 percent during testing. “One of our early testers, Shutterfly, used audio ads to influence purchase consideration among interested shoppers, driving above benchmark lifts of 14 percent lift in ad recall and 2 percent lift in favorability among their target audience.”

A couple of weeks ago, YouTube updated its mobile app on both Android and iOS with new controls. The online streaming giant added gestures and playback features to make it easier for users to control videos on the platform.

A new gestures feature has been added to make it easier to enable or disable full screen videos. Instead of tapping the button or rotating your phone, you will now be able to swipe up the video to enter full screen and swipe down to return to the standard player page.

The good thing is that those gestures will only be effective when swiping on the playback window; so basically there is nothing to be worried about-especially in terms of confusing it with the swipe gestures when it comes exiting the app on mobile.

YouTube also added a set of new “suggested actions” that works as prompts to recommend that you rotate your phone or use a VR headset for a better experience whenever you are watching a video on the platform.

Those two features as well as a new closed-caption toggle that has now been added directly on the overlay menu will make viewing videos on YouTube easier and a lot of fun for users.