YouTube brings narration voiceover to Shorts

YouTube Shorts will probably stop playing catchup with TikTok someday—who knows? Who knows if that is going to be the case someday; but for now, Shorts wants to add some new features to help it get on track.

YouTube Shorts is adding a narration voiceover feature on iOS; a tool that is heavily being used by TikTok users.

So, what good is a narration voiceover feature? For creators who want to add commentary on top of their videos, the narration voiceover feature is a perfect fit. It helps in so many ways, including tutorial videos, live reactions to those funny videos, and more.

How to get started; it is simple. After recording a video on Shorts, tap the checkmark button in the bottom right of the camera screen, then tap the voiceover button, select where you want to start your voiceover, hit record, and adjust the volume if it becomes necessary. To make it easier to edit, you can also undo and redo recordings.

Narration voiceover has started rolling out on iOS, with no word on when an Android version will be released or available.

A couple of days ago, YouTube added a new way for creators to engage with their community via Shorts. Creators will now have the option to create a Short clip based on comment posted on their videos.

The new option will provide a quick link to create a Short from a posted comment. This will then be transferred to a sticker within the Shorts camera. Instagram and TikTok both have similar option that allows creators to relate with their viewers.

The new option is already rolling out to iOS users, while the version for Android is not far off from launch.

Short’s recent successes have been down to some newly added updates. A couple of weeks ago, YouTube added another feature—addition of watermarks on downloaded videos.

The watermark feature is usually found on TikTok videos; and is now finding its way to YouTube Shorts. It means any video you download from Shorts will carry its logo, the same way all TikTok videos do.

The watermarks functionality rolled out on YouTube desktop, while the mobile version will be added much later.

A couple of months ago, YouTube started rolling out a video “remixing” feature to YouTube Shorts. Remixing is one of the popular features that attracts heavy usage on TikTok; and it is a smart move by YouTube. Remixing will allow YouTube Shorts creators to easily cut a tone to five-second video clip out of any YouTube video.

