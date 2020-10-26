YouTube brings gestures and playback functionalities to Android and iOS

Image Credit: The Verge

YouTube has updated its mobile app on both Android and iOS with new controls. Per The Verge, the online streaming giant has added gestures and playback features to make it easier for users to control videos on the platform.

Gestures:

A new gestures feature has been added to make it easier to enable or disable full screen videos. Instead of tapping the button or rotating your phone, you will now be able to swipe up the video to enter full screen and swipe down to return to the standard player page.

The good thing is that those gestures will only be effective when swiping on the playback window; so basically there is nothing to be worried about-especially in terms of confusing it with the swipe gestures when it comes exiting the app on mobile.

Suggested actions:

YouTube has also added a set of new “suggested actions” that works as prompts to recommend that you rotate your phone or use a VR headset for a better experience whenever you are watching a video on the platform.

Those two features as well as a new closed-caption toggle that has now been added directly on the overlay menu will make viewing videos on YouTube easier and a lot of fun for users.

In other YouTube news, the Google-owned company is automatically age-restricting more videos on its platform. This is a fallout of recent outcry by parents over the platform not being safe for children. The Google-owned streaming website is never shy from saying to everyone that its platform is not safe for persons under the age of 13. Alternatively, it always directs parents to download YouTube Kids which has enough content to cater to their needs.

Haven been able to achieve so much with the power of AI, YouTube is again deploying the technology to age-restrict more videos. YouTube believes that artificial intelligence technology will be able to catch more videos that require age restriction.

The company hopes to replicate the success of using AI to control violent content on its platform. Using a similar approach, YouTube believes that its AI technology will be able to automatically flag videos it considers not appropriate for a particular age. What that means is that its latest approach will see users experience an upsurge in the number of videos that will pop up as a result of age restrictions.

YouTube is taking proactive action because it feels there might be some mistakes in labeling the same way we have in any rollout of AI moderation technology