YouTube Blank Home Feed — a Simpler Home Page

YouTube Blank Home Feed

Did you turn off your watch history on YouTube? If you did, then you will now see a blank home feed. Typically, the platform shows recommendations based on what you watch.

History Off

According to a YouTube rep:

“Starting today, if you have YouTube watch history off and have no significant prior watch history, features that require watch history to provide video recommendations will be disabled – like your YouTube home feed. This means that starting today, your home feed may look a lot different: you’ll be able to see the search bar and the left-hand guide menu, with no feed of recommended videos thus allowing you to more easily search, browse subscribed channels and explore Topic tabs instead.” – YouTube

The change will not happen immediately to all users. Rather, it will roll out slowly in the next few months. The change will make clear the YouTube feature that depends on watch history to give you recommendations. It will also offer a better experience if you prefer searching, instead of browsing recommendations.

Should you decide to keep the history off, the platform will show you a blank home page. But if you wish to enable it, just go to your Google Activity settings page.

However, if you think that video recommendations are making you procrastinate, you may want to keep the history off. In that way, Google will stop suggesting videos you might want to watch.

YouTube offers a vast library of videos on a range of topics. As a result, you find content that piques your interests quickly. This instant gratification of finding engaging videos can keep you hooked.

This is one of the reasons many people are addicted to YouTube videos. The auto-play feature also makes you want to watch more videos as they start playing after the current one ends. It encourages you to continue watching without the need to search for new content. It creates a seamless and continuous viewing experience.

YouTube’s recommendation algorithm analyzes your viewing history and suggests a video that aligns with your interests. This personalized content discovery can lead you down a rabbit hole of related videos, increasing the likelihood of extended viewing sessions.

Furthermore, some creators regularly upload new content and you may feel compelled to stay updated to avoid missing out on the latest videos or trends.

Maximizing User Engagement

YouTube’s algorithm is designed to maximize user engagement and retention. It learns your user behavior and adjusts suggestions accordingly, thereby, further enhancing the addictive nature of the platform.

As a marketer, you can leverage its algorithm by creating more engaging, high-quality videos that resonate with your target audience. Focus on producing content that provides value, entertains, educates, or solves a problem for viewers.

Consider conducting thorough keyword research to identify relevant and high-volume search terms in your industry. And make sure to incorporate these keywords into your video titles, descriptions, and tags to improve your video’s discoverability.

On the other hand, if you don’t like those video recommendations, you can just turn off your watch history or use Chrome extensions that make viewing a lot more fun to use.

