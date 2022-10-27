YouTube announces ‘Pinch to Zoom,’ among other updates

Share the joy

YouTube has launched a couple of new updates which include a Pinch to Zoom option for users. The changes according to YouTube, are designed to make the app feel “cleaner, more lively,’ and easier to use for various reasons.

The Pinch to Zoom option:

The feature allows you to expand playback screen to take a closer look at certain details or information. This works in similar way to how you zoom images on Instagram. This could be one of the best features to have been added to YouTube in recent times; especially when it comes to tutorials.

Precise Skipping

Precise Skipping is another newly added feature—the feature allows you to drag or swipe up while seeking to display a row of thumbnails in a video player. With Precise Skipping, you will be able to make fine-tuned adjustments to get to the precise part in every video. Just like the Pinch to Zoom feature, Precise Skipping is also good when it comes to tutorials.

Darker Theme

If you are a big fan of dark theme, then this new update my interest you. YouTube has also introduced Darker Theme to make its interface more attractive. This means more true colors, lesser strain on the eye, and a real cool feeling when using YouTube at nights or at low light. This roll out cuts across the web, mobile, and Smart TV.

All the features and up and updates announced by YouTube have already started rolling out to all users.

In other related news, YouTube has introduced a new way to identify users on its platform. According to the Google-owned streaming company, all users on its platform will now be identified by their @handles; same way it is done on Twitter and other platforms.

Every YouTube user will have a unique handle that applies to his account across the platform—including channel pages, and Shorts. Users can use handle to mention others in comments, video descriptions, titles, and more. This, according to YouTube, will make it easier for creators to reach audiences and improve visibility.

The roll out of handles will be gradual with users getting notification about the new change starting from this week. Some users, however, will have the opportunity to pick their handles before others since it is a gradual roll out.

