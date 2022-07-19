YouTube and Twitter reportedly ignore requests to take down hate speech

Share the joy

Ukraine has accused big tech companies like YouTube, and Twitter of growing less-responsive to their requests to takedown posts tagged as Russian propaganda or anti-Ukrainian hate speech. According to a new research by a nonprofit initiative shared with The Washington Post, many of such requests are no longer accorded priority. Instead, pro-Kremlin accounts and content are beginning to gain repute on the social media.

“When it was the first months of full-scale Russian aggression, [the U.S. tech companies] were very proactive, very interested to help,” said Mykola Balaban, deputy head of Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, per The Washington Post. “Now they are avoiding to make a call with us.”

Unlike YouTube, social media powerhouses like Facebook, and LinkedIn have continued to support Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s propaganda. According to Babalan, Google-owned YouTube has not returned its emails for close to two months.

According to the report, an upward of 70 percent of posts flagged as anti-Ukrainian hate speech on both YouTube and Twitter remained available as at the end of June. It also adds that more than 90 percent of the accounts responsible for such posts are still active.

In March, Twitter said it would start labeling all tweets that contain content from Russia state media. Twitter’s announcement came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth day at the time. According to Twitter’s Head of Sight Integrity Yoel Roth, most of the Russian state media content being shared on the platform comes from individuals who share links to their sites, and not the state media accounts.

The social media giant also said it would reduce the visibility and amplification of any tweets that include content from Russian state media links. What this means is that such content will not appear in Twitter’s “Top Search” result, and they will not be recommended by the microblogging platform.

Twitter will start adding the label to content posted from Russian-owned media sites. Yoel, however, said Twitter intends to add labels to links shared from state-supported media organizations from other countries in the coming weeks.

The label is Twitter’s own way of fighting fake and manipulated content coming from Russia as the war with Ukraine escalates.

“Since the invasion, we’ve seen more than 45,000 Tweets a day sharing links to Russian state-affiliated media outlets. While we’ve labeled the accounts of hundreds of global state media outlets for years, Tweets sharing their content lacked visible context.”

