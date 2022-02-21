YouTube adds TikTok-like ring indicator to show when a channel is live

Share the joy













YouTube wants to add a TikTok-like ring indicator that will show users when a channel has gone live. The upcoming feature was announced on Twitter by Neal Mohan, chief product officer at YouTube last Friday. The update will show a ring with the word “Live” on it around a channel’s profile picture when they go live. When you tap on it, you will be given straight access into the live broadcast. The feature will make it easier to find current live content as you browse the site.

For those familiar with TikTok, this is one familiar feature that has been a part of the platform for a while. On TikTok, a pulsing ring effect is seen on a channel’s profile picture if they are streaming live. This can be seen when you scroll past their video feed.

Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we're rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream. pic.twitter.com/QylUbpktum — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 18, 2022

Still on YouTube, the Google-owned streaming site is rolling out a remake of its video interface on both iOS and Android. The new interface makes it easier to like or dislike a video, view comments, and share what you are watching. In the previous version, most of these features were hidden behind a swipe-up gesture on the “more videos” section.

The latest version only shows up when you are watching a video in full screen. This is, however, not the case when watching a video in portrait mode as the app does not look any different.

It is also now east to access the mode that lets you view comments alongside the video in landscape. The UI of the previous version only allowed you to tap on the comment section while in portrait mode to open it before switching into full-screen mode. With the new version however, you can pull them up by just tapping the comment button.

The new interface is already rolling out to users; though not widely available. Hopefully, more users will be able to access the new interface within the next couple of weeks.

In other YouTube news, the streaming giant has said it is exploring the possibilities of joining the NFT train. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote to the site’s broadcasters this week. Though, she did not precisely what her team is up to, or when, this would be the first time the Google-owned streaming site is getting involved with cryptocurrency.

