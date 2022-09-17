YouTube adds new option to help creators engage with communities via Shorts

Share the joy

YouTube continues to add new elements to Shorts. The streaming giant has announced a new way for creators to engage with their community via Shorts. Creators will now have the option to create a Short clip based on comment posted on their videos.

The new option will provide a quick link to create a Short from a posted comment. This will then be transferred to a sticker within the Shorts camera. Instagram and TikTok both have similar option that allows creators to relate with their viewers.

“Creators: we heard that you want to be able to feature comments posted on your channel in your Shorts content, and now you can,” YouTube wrote on the Google Support Page.

The new option is already rolling out to iOS users, while the version for Android is not far off from launch.

Short’s recent successes have been down to some newly added updates. A couple of weeks ago, YouTube added another feature—addition of watermarks on downloaded videos.

The watermark feature is usually found on TikTok videos; and is now finding its way to YouTube Shorts. It means any video you download from Shorts will carry its logo, the same way all TikTok videos do.

The watermarks functionality rolled out on YouTube desktop, while the mobile version will be added much later.

A couple of months ago, YouTube started rolling out a video “remixing” feature to YouTube Shorts. Remixing is one of the popular features that attracts heavy usage on TikTok; and it is a smart move by YouTube. Remixing will allow YouTube Shorts creators to easily cut a tone to five-second video clip out of any YouTube video.

Shorts can also be cut out from other Shorts, and be included in their original Shorts video creation. The feature is a popular one among those who are familiar with TikTok. TikTok has a similar feature called stitching, which has helped in the creation of viral reaction videos on the platform.

To get started, simply tap the “Create” on any eligible YouTube video while using the YouTube mobile app. Next, tap “Cut” from the remix options that appear. Pick the segment you want to cut in the video.

YouTube has also added a TikTok-like ring indicator that will show users when a channel has gone live. The feature was announced on Twitter by Neal Mohan, chief product officer at YouTube.

