YouTube 2023 Creative Trends report published

The 2023 Creative Trends Report from YouTube examines the most recent significant changes in audience interests and habits. It is based on user surveys carried out in 14 different countries and internal research of hundreds of trends.

Available here for download, the 14-page study has summaries of all the significant patterns. In this post, we’ll focus on a few of the highlights.

YouTube has noted four important subtopics for this year’s Creative Trends Report:

Widespread online personalization – Viewer expectations for experiences that are more tailored to their interests have grown because of new creative tools and formats.

– Viewer expectations for experiences that are more tailored to their interests have grown because of new creative tools and formats. Mainstream casual creativity – In a similar vein, viewers are adopting a range of involvement levels, thus creators should aim to encourage a range of fan experiences.

– In a similar vein, viewers are adopting a range of involvement levels, thus creators should aim to encourage a range of fan experiences. Viewer-centric content experiences – Creators should also look to diversify their outputs to fulfill various audience demands, such as podcasts, short films, live events, etc.

– Creators should also look to diversify their outputs to fulfill various audience demands, such as podcasts, short films, live events, etc. AI-enabled creative possibility – As a result of unprecedented levels of audience interaction made possible by creative technologies, trend-starting chances for creators have also increased.

The research breaks down each of these trends into a separate highlight section. It examines how consumers are responding to each and how content producers are incorporating these new features into their work.

You may want to consider how you might incorporate these trends and shifts into your content strategy. Also, what kinds of engagement you should be attempting to elicit with your uploads after reading these insightful observations and remarks.

Another approach to interpret the data is provided via a “guided tour” of the report on YouTube with developer Airrack.

While its Head of Culture and Trends, Kevin Allocca, also has a fresh interview published.

There are some insightful points made here. Try to understand the major creative trends on YouTube and elsewhere. It’s worthwhile to listen in and see what you can learn from these statistics-backed notes.

The complete 2023 Culture and Trends study from YouTube is available here.

