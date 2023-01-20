Share the joy

Your Network is Your Net Worth [INFOGRAPHIC]

We’ve all heard the statement “It’s not what you know, it’s WHO you know”, and that sentiment has only become stronger in the era of digital connection. One of the most powerful ways for an individual to grow their success is to tap into their influence network, whether it is derived from their corporate job or university. Investing in meaningful connections can lead to numerous benefits, including promotions, referrals for job opportunities, investments in a new business, and mentorship. Many colleges and Fortune 500 companies recognize the importance of a strong alumni network, and often implement their own programs to connect members of their community.

Colleges and companies have varying goals when it comes to developing an alumni network. A university’s primary goal for an alumni network is fundraising. Investors are more likely to invest in startups created by their alma mater, which leads to the most successful founders coming from schools with a large alumni network. The success of a student’s company due to funding access raises the reputation of the school. The school’s name will be associated with a successful startup- what a win-win situation! Harvard, UPenn, and MIT are among the top 10 schools with the strongest alumni network, and it’s no surprise that they are also among the most prestigious schools in the country.

Alumni programs within companies have a much broader range of goals. This can include increased access to the labor pool, driving referral hires, boosting business development, and increasing sales. The proof is in the numbers: creating social cohesion among corporate alumni can lead to 2.8x increase in revenue per employee, 4.5x increase in product innovation, and 6x increase in employer attractiveness. 98% of Fortune 500 companies recognize the importance of an alumni program. P&G, McKinsey, and Microsoft are among the top 10 corporations that are recognized for the strongest corporate alumni network building.

It is important to maintain an engaged alumni network for both universities and corporations. There must be a clear communication of benefits to members, along with actively serving their needs. Some best practices include spotlighting alumni accomplishments, providing networking opportunities, and leveraging nostalgia. Strong professional relationships are of immeasurable importance for employees and students, so it is essential for them to take advantage of their network. Social media such as LinkedIn is a great way to establish connections with alumni, set up “informational interviews”, and share professional expertise.



Infographic provided by: AcademicInfluence.com

