Your Guide to the Best WordPress Plugins to Start Your Online Store

Are you considering launching your online store with WordPress? You’ve made the right choice picking WordPress.

Introduction

Whether you are trying to sell services, digital goods, or physical products, WordPress offers a solid base upon which you can build a successful online store. And because WordPress lacks built-in eCommerce functionality, a plugin must be added. The good news is that there are many amazing options that let you add everything required to sell your goods or services online.

Whether you want to include product pages and shopping carts, or you want to design checkouts and payment processing, you are not without good alternatives. The purpose of this article is to tell you the best eCommerce plugins you can use. From these options, you will know the best one that suits your needs as well as your type of online business. You will also find social media feed WordPress plugins.

1) WooCommerce

Boasting more than 4M installs, there is little doubt as to the popularity of WooCommerce as one of the best WP plugins. Flexible and customizable, the plug-in was originally unveiled in 2011 before being bought by Automattic in 2015. It has since grown into one of the best WordPress plugins. Research shows that the site now powers over 20% of the top 1 million sites in the world. It’s also turning out as the Instagram feeds WordPress plugin of choice for most users.

WooCommerce lets you sell anything, whether it is digital or physical products. Also, it is highly scalable, which means that you can sell any number of products you want.

Pros

It’s easy to extend- there are several WooCommerce plugins that allow you to add any imaginable functionality to your online store. These include things like social media, subscriptions, marketing, and shipping to mention but a few.

You Have Hundreds of Themes to Choose From

Another good thing about WooCommerce is that it has hundreds of compatible themes at your disposal. You can use these to take advantage of the full feature set of WooCommerce.

Lets You Sell Both Digital and Physical Products

The beauty of WooCommerce is that it allows you to sell anything! Whether you want to sell a service like t-shirt printing, healthy meal subscriptions, or physical products like designer dog collars, you can do it with WooCommerce.

Options for Payment and Shipping

The plugin includes a payment processing system in-built into the system that supports PayPal and Stripe. Also, you can accept cash on delivery, checks, credit cards, and direct bank transfer. If you want to add other options, there are flexible extensions to help you. Also, it lets you calculate taxes and shipping.

Supports Documentation

At the official plugin site, you will find extensive documentation about installing, setting up, as well as how to use WooCommerce.

Cons

Although there is a wizard to help you in setting up the basics, it still poses some challenges to beginners

You might not find the extension you need

Pricing

It’s free of charge. However, prepare to spend on premium extensions. It can cost a maximum of $299 per year.

Who is it For?

It is suited to any online seller, even if you want a social media feed WordPress. It doesn’t matter what you offer for sale. If you want flexibility, features, and maximum control, you can do it all with this WP plugin.

2) Easy Digital Downloads

Easy Digital Downloads is another plugin to consider for starting an online store. It markets itself as the platform that lets you easily sell digital offerings with WooCommerce.

Abbreviated as EDD, the plugin was brought to the market for the first time in 2012 by Pippins Plugins. As of now, .21% of the top 1 million websites in the world run on it. This may not appear like an impressive figure. However, the plugin has proved to be massively popular for selling digital wares.

It was specifically designed to deal with digital products like videos, eBooks, music, PDF files, and plugins, among other things. It is a free plugin, and the good news is that there are hundreds of extensions that let you add all types of functionalities.

Pros

It supports digital products

If you mainly offer digital goods, EDD gives you a platform to easily do so.

It differs from other eCommerce plugins in the sense that it is specifically built for selling any type of digital product.

It is easy to use

The plugin is friendly for both beginners and veterans. It lets you easily figure out your store and get it running. This makes it the best plugin for beginners.

Hundreds of extensions

Both free and paid extensions that allow you to extend your store exists.

It is Versatile

You can easily integrate EDD with nearly any theme. There are lots of EDD themes at your disposal for those who are starting to set up their store.

It supports documentation

The plugin features comprehensive documentation. It includes a community of developers and users, and also priority support is available.

Cons

It’s mainly for digital products

While EDD also lets you sell physical products, it was mainly designed for non-physical things. This means that it is not intended for selling goods.

Pricing

The plugin is available for free. However, it requires you to purchase premium extensions. You will pay $99 per year for a personal pass. For an

All-Access pass, you will pay $499 per year.

Best Suited to

The plugin is best designed for selling digital goods, so if this is your field, you may want to check it out. Because it is built specifically to handle digital goods, it enables you to easily set up your store and also has an intuitive interface.

3) Ecwid

This eCommerce solution is intended for small businesses wanting to include store functionality to a preexisting WP site. The plugin has since grown to become among the top add-on store builders for small businesses.

Pros

Easy integration with WP

Once you’ve installed the Ecwid plugin, you can begin to add shortcodes to your sites as well as display the products you are selling on your website in a matter of minutes.

It’s free to get started

The plugin has a free plan that lets you sell 10 products for free.

Updates are automatic

Ecwid isn’t like your typical plugins. It handles all the updates, so you don’t have to do it yourself.

Sell anywhere

The plugin lets you sell products on several platforms like your WP site and even your Facebook page. You can sell it anywhere you can display your shortcode.

Well-supported

It has free documentation for users, phone, chat, and priority support.

Cons

It doesn’t give you control over SEO

With this plugin, you cannot manually change a product’s URL. You must stick with what has been auto-created for you.

Pricing

It is free for 10 products, but you will be charged $15 per month for up to 100 products. If you sell 2500 products, you will pay $35 per month while unlimited products cost $99 per month.

Best suited to

It’s primarily intended for owners of small businesses that have a preexisting WordPress site and want to easily set up their store.

4) Ninja Shop

It is somewhat a new entrant to the field but already promises to help you get started with your online store in as little as five minutes.

Ninja Shop began in 2013 as an iThemes Exchange. Later in 2017, it was taken over by ExchangeWP.com. It currently goes by the name Ninja Shop.

After you’ve installed and activated the plugin, you will be guided through the setup basics by a wizard. Then, you can begin adding goods to your store.

Pros

It’s easy to use.

The plugin contains a user-friendly plugin that lets you set up your store and even add the first product very easily.

Sell memberships

Ninja Shop lets you create a membership site where you can charge people for exclusive content. Customers can get access to the content on a custom time frame and schedule. These include drip content and delayed access to mention but a few.

All-Inclusive Pricing

Because it offers access to the entire list of Ninja Shop add-ons, it lets you customize your site and not worry about how much it will cost.

All types of add-ons to customize your store

The plug-in has add-ons to almost everything. These include email marketing recurring payments, payment getaways, event memberships, and SEO.

Support and documentation

The plugin boasts an extensive array of documentation, and there is also email support.

Cons

Limited add-on functionality

Ninja Shop does not perform admirably well in terms of the add-ons on offer especially if you compare it to the more established plugins such as WooCommerce.

Pricing

The least price for the plan starts at $9. This gives you access to all of the add-ons. But when your store starts generating $500 per month, it starts to charge you 0.9%, and monthly fees are capped at $99.

Best suited to

The best appeal of the Ninja Shop plugin is its ease of use. Therefore, if a quick setup is what you want, the Ninja Shop is what you want to go for.

Conclusion

Setting up your online store does not have to be a difficult job. That’s because there are many top plugins that help you to get started as soon as possible. The above plugins have their advantages and disadvantages. If you want a plugin that gives you maximum flexibility, control, and features, the best solution would be to choose WooCommerce.

On the other hand, if you are only selling digital goods, you will be best off with Easy Digital Downloads. But all in all, these are some of the finest plugins for setting up your online store.