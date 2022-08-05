YouGov study shows how people rely on social media for news

Share the joy

Social media is here to stay whether you like it or not. Whether you use it for your regular news and current affairs content or not, more and more people will continue to get a slice of it from social media platforms.

It spells trouble—for many reasons. Social media platform algorithms focus on ramping up engagement. It cannot fully control divisive, argumentative content from reaching a wave of users.

Why? It sparks more debate.

Algorithms lean to your tastes and interests from previous engagements. It filters bubbles and small communities where you only get a few contrasting views. It shapes your political views – one way or another – through your connections and the content in their feeds.

While we cannot bypass or work around it, consider how huge its impact is around the world. See how people in various countries now depend on social platforms for news and current affairs.

A new YouGov study digs deeper into how much each country rely on it.

The YouGov Global Profiles pool has more than 43,000 people worldwide. It has built an overview of nations who mostly get their news content on social media platforms.

The chart shows how 2 out of 3 consumers in Indonesia and Vietnam use social media as their main source of news. It reflects how social platforms have changed our way of getting information around the world.

South Africa and the Philippines are third and fourth on the list, respectively. The US is 23rd. Here you see how social media discussions have influenced the global trends.

Meta’s attempts to fight fake news and misinformation in countries like Myanmar are crucial.

Check out the full overview of the YouGov Global Profiles chart below.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

