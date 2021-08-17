YikYak is Back After Its End in 2017

Share the joy













It has returned to the US.

YikYak used to be popular among college students. But in 2017, its founders shut it down.

It was a controversial app as it faced several challenges. Users could chat anonymously. Because of how it worked, cyberbullies ruled the app. Some schools even banned it.

The app admitted in 2015 that a user’s identity is concealed from other users. But not to police officers or authorities with a warrant.

Security researchers in 2016 found ways to hack the identifiable information of YikYak users.

With so many cyberbullies dominating the scene, user’s experiences went downhill. Thus, in 2016, three years after its founding, user downloads declined by 76%. The company started to fire most of its employees.

In 2017, Square agreed to hire several employees of the app. It also acquired a non-inclusive license to some of the app’s IPs.

4-Year Hiatus

After its founders posted their farewell note in 2017, the mobile app has returned to the iOS App Store on Monday. But the app will work under new ownership.

The owners are still not known. But the new version is aware of the original app’s conundrums that resulted in its demise.

When you sign up, you have to provide a phone number. After verification, you’ll be warned of the app’s zero-tolerance policy. You won’t have more than one strike. The new version will kick you out of the system with just one strike or violation.

It has also launched its new website with a statement about its stance on bullying and hate speech.

“On the new Yik Yak, it’s against the Community Guardrails to post bullying messages or use hate speech, make threats, or share anyone’s private information. If someone bullies another person, uses hate speech, makes a threat, or in any way seriously violates the Community Guardrails or Terms of Service, they can be immediately banned from Yik Yak. One strike and you’re out.”

The new version encourages users to downvote a post or to report a person bullying another user. When a message post reaches -5 total upvote points, it is removed instantly from the feed.

The new owners also promise that their team will review any report of bullying, hate speech, or posts that go against the app’s guidelines. It will take action when necessary.

Even though this app is anonymous, it also focused on what is happening right now in real life within a certain radius.

The new app has a sidebar with stay-safe resources. You will also find a section in the sidebar that gives you a list of mental health resources.

The new version is still a location-based sharing app. And users can share their messages within a five-mile radius. The message shared is called yaks

When you download and use the app now, most of the messages you see are chats from other users excited about the app’s return. They are obviously devotees of this app. Probably, they are younger millennials who just graduated from college.

Before you use YikYak, make sure to read its community guardrails. The new owners remind everyone that a person being bullied can be depressed or feel alone.

