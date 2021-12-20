Yahoo Finance names Meta as “worst company of the year”

Share the joy













Image Credit: The Verge

Facebook, now known as Meta has been named the worst company of the outgoing year by Yahoo Finance. For Meta, it has not been a smooth year considering its numerous challenges.

Every December, Yahoo Finance picks the best company based on performance and other factors. This year however, it went a step further by conducting a survey of the worst company. Based on audience feedback, Meta was rated as the worst company.

Microsoft went with the crown as the best company in 2021. Recall that the tech giant crossed the $2 trillion market cap mark with a 53 percent surge in its stock price as of last Thursday, year-to-date. Facebook on the other hand, ended the year with an award it least would have expected when the year 2021 rolled in.

“Our survey’s 1,541 respondents were mad about a lot this year, from the Robinhood (HOOD) trading freezes last winter to electric truck startup Nikola still not having its act together. But one company irked them the most — Facebook (FB). The survey’s results shed more light on why the company decided to rebrand this year to a new name: Meta Platforms.”

It was a year that saw Facebook rebrand to Meta; a further confirmation that the company’s image suffered a lot of below the belt punches. Meta endured a lot of allegations bothering on trust and breach of privacy.

It will interest you to know that Facebook got 50 percent more votes than the second-place finisher, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba–it was that bad! Most of its issues are trust and privacy-related; and people did not hide how bad they feel about how the social media giant handles some of these issues.

In june, Facebook reportedly faced probes by regulators in the UK and Brussels over use of customer data. The social media giant was investigated over its alleged use of customer data to dominate in major markets such as digital advertising.

Brussels in a separate statement per FT, said it was opening a formal antitrust probe to ascertain whether Facebook violated EU law “by using advertising data gathered in particular from advertisers in order to compete with them in markets where Facebook is active such as classified ads.”

The EU will also extend its probe to whether Facebook ties its online classified ads service “Facebook Marketplace” to its social network, which is in violation of the EU competition rules. Similar moves have been made by the EU in the UK to crack down on the dominance of Big Tech since the CMA became a regulator in January.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

