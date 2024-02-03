Share the joy

X’s vertical video feed ads are now available to all advertisers on the platform. X vertical videos are displayed within the platform’s dedicated video feed and are activated when you tap through on a specific video clip in-stream.

According to X, 100 million users now engage with vertical video every day in the app. This could probably be the reason why the company is now pushing ahead to ensure that as many advertisers as possible have access to its vertical video feeds.

In a statement, X said:

“X is becoming a video-first experience, with video now part of more than four out of five user sessions, and video views growing at an average rate of 35% year over year. Today, we’re expanding Vertical Video Ads to all advertisers globally, enabling a full-screen, sound-on advertising experience on X’s fastest-growing video surface.”

According to X, vertical video ads are the most engaging ad format it has ever released, which explains why it is opening it up to all advertisers.

“We’ve observed that X users are 7X more likely to engage with an ad in vertical video compared to the same ad on the Home Timeline, while early adopters have seen -14% lower CPMs on average compared to ads in the Home Timeline.”

The update, according to X, is already available to all US users, with no word on when it will be accessible to other regions.

In a move that follows recent previews, X is set to launch a video option in Spaces. This feature, to be enabled within Spaces chats, will offer users the ability to toggle on their cameras during broadcasts.

X designer Andrea Conway shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature on her platform on Monday, providing an idea of what it would look like. The feature includes the option to record a space, which gives you the option to switch on video streaming.

The addition is another step towards X’s “everything app” vision, a vision of its owner, Elon Musk. The goal is for X to become every online user’s preferred app. X aims to provide users with almost all of the services and features that other apps and social media apps provide.

While there is no official timeline for the release of the feature, there is a possibility that it could be available soon.

