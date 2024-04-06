X’s latest bot purge sees Musk, Ronaldo and others lose followers

Share the joy

On Thursday X announced that it would purge its platform to get rid of bots. This seems to have affected some major accounts, including that of Elon Musk Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama, and more.

A breakdown of the biggest losers according to Social Media Today shows that Elon Musk has lost 43,733, Barack Obama 21,149, Justin Bieber 20,257, and Cristiano Ronaldo 18,388.

For Musk who has 179,803,021, losing 43,733 seems like a drop in the ocean, but still, this represents a huge figure depending on how you look at it.

Bots have been a major source of concern for X and a lot of people. This recent purge, if sustained, will help to restore confidence of users and advertisers in the X project.

In the past, Elon Musk had criticized previous owners of the platform (Twitter) of not doing enough to address bots. Musk accused the owners at the time of lying about its usage statistics to cover this up.

In other news, X has added an adult content setting for its communities.

According to Bloomberg, users who create a community within the X app can now specify in the settings that their group contains adult-sensitive content. The X group, according to the report, will then feature an “adult content” label. Users who fail to label their community, according to Bloomberg, could have some of their content either filtered or removed by X.

As expected, the report caused a lot of reactions and speculations, with some users saying that X was actually working towards adult content on the app.

X, in its reaction, said:

“To be clear, this setting is about making Communities safer for everyone by automatically filtering out NSFW content. Only users who have specified their age will be able to search Communities with NSFW content.”

X’s response seems to have calmed the nerves of most users, at least for now; at least we now know that the feature is a protective one and not necessarily a new revenue drive from the company.

In other news, X continues to expand its job feature, with the social media giant reportedly testing new search filters for Hire.

Based on findings by app researcher Nima Owji, X is adding role seniority filters, along with company name search, role type, and more, to Hire.

The addition will bring X almost to the same level as LinkedIn and other job posting platforms, which will enable relevant discovery within the app.

