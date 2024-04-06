X’s Grok Chatbot is now available to all premium subscribers

Share the joy

X has made its Grok chatbot available to its Premium tier subscribers. This is coming a couple of weeks after Elon Musk announced that the AI chatbot would be made available to paid users.

According to X’s support page, only Premium and Premium+ users can interact with the chatbot in a few markets.

In 2023, Elon Musk announced that Grok would be made available to Premium+ users; but the latest announcement on the support page changes all that.

It is easy to understand the reason behind this latest move, as the company wants to encourage as many people as possible to use the service.

Given the fact that OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini are steps (possibly miles) ahead of Grok, X may have to do more than extend its chatbot to premium users.

In November, X formally entered the AI race by announcing the launch of “Grok,” its new AI chatbot.

As part of additional benefits that were previously disclosed when the product was launched, X Premium+ subscribers were given access to the Grok AI Chatbot.

Elon has never shied away from criticizing ChatGPT for what he sees as censoring some answers on particular subjects, so the announcement of his own AI chatbot was not shocking.

Elon believes that information from the company’s new chatbot will be more accurate, especially when it comes to breaking news items. The data that Grok will be receiving from X validates his theory, allowing the system to use user posts as its main source of data.

“A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the 𝕏 platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

On Thursday X announced that it would purge its platform to get rid of bots. This seems to have affected some major accounts, including that of Elon Musk Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama, and more.

A breakdown of the biggest losers according to Social Media Today shows that Elon Musk has lost 43,733, Barack Obama 21,149, Justin Bieber 20,257, and Cristiano Ronaldo 18,388.

For Musk who has 179,803,021, losing 43,733 seems like a drop in the ocean, but still, this represents a huge figure depending on how you look at it.

Bots have been a major source of concern for X and a lot of people. This recent purge, if sustained, will help to restore confidence of users and advertisers in the X project.

In the past, Elon Musk had criticized previous owners of the platform (Twitter) of not doing enough

