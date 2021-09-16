Xiaomi Announced AR Smart Glasses

Share the joy













It announced it a day before Apple’s September event.

Just this month, Facebook announced that it’s going to launch its smart glasses with Ray-Ban. They will be called Stories. Although they don’t include AR, they have cameras, voice and audio controls.

And Xiaomi wants to challenge Facebook in this arena by introducing its own smart glasses. Unlike Ray-Ban Stories, the smart glasses won’t just take photos but can also display messages and notifications.

That’s not all, Xiaomi smart glasses can also make calls, translate text in real-time and provide navigation, among others.

Lightweight Smart Glasses

Xiaomi glasses are heavier than Ray-Ban Stories because they weigh around 51 grams. They have an indicator light that lights up every time the 5 MP camera is in use.

“To achieve this high-level of functionality, the glasses need to be equipped with a quad-core ARM processor, battery, touch pad, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, Android operating system, and more. Even with all these features, the device weighs only 51g. All this makes it possible for Xiaomi Smart Glasses to resemble traditional glasses form factor, but surpass other existing smart glasses in function.” – Xiaomi

These smart glasses use MicroLED imaging technology. This will help in lowering the space in structural design. The technology is an optimal choice because its pixels are lit individually. With its emissive property, the glasses can give brighter displays with deeper blacks.

The display chip measures 2.4 mm x 2.02 mm. It’s a size of a grain of rice.

Not a Secondary Smartphone

The glasses are designed not to be a second screen for your phone. Rather, they are built to be capable of many things independently. The glasses can choose notifications to show you.

They can also display maps and directions. Plus, they can show you who is calling your phone. You can use the glasses to take the call. It’s possible because the glasses have a built-in mic and speakers.

The mic can pick up speech.

Xiaomi’s proprietary translating algorithm can translate what has been spoken in real-time. Furthermore, the translation feature can work on written text. But that’s not all as it can also translate text on a photo that has been captured through a camera.

Just a Concept

You should not be too excited about these smart glasses because Xiaomi smart glasses are just a concept. They have no price yet. Xiaomi has no launch date too. Plus, there are no tech specs.

These smart glasses aim at Snap’s Spectacles, which pioneered wearable glasses. Xiaomi, Facebook, and other tech companies are interested in AR.

But the problem with these smart glasses is that they may still need a smartphone to function completely. Although Xiaomi is a hardware company, it doesn’t own the core OS of the smartphone.

With Xiaomi, the glasses may still need Android as a key.

Then again, these smart glasses are just a concept. However, the concept suggests that Xiaomi has big plans for the AR wearables space. It’s interesting to know which smart glasses, Facebook Ray Ban Stories or Xiaomi, will resonate well with people. And will Xiaomi smart glasses will replace your smartphone?

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

