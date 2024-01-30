X to add video option to Spaces

Share the joy

In a move that follows recent previews, X is set to launch a video option in Spaces. This feature, to be enabled within Spaces chats, will offer users the ability to toggle on their cameras during broadcasts.

X designer Andrea Conway shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature on her platform on Monday, providing an idea of what it would look like. The feature includes the option to record a space, which gives you the option to switch on video streaming.

The addition is another step towards X’s “everything app” vision, a vision of its owner, Elon Musk. The plan is to see X become the go-to app for every user online. X wants to be able to offer virtually every service and feature being offered to users by other apps and social media apps.

While there is no official timeline for the release of the feature, there is a possibility that it could be available soon.

X, a couple of weeks ago, launched audio and video calls on Android, just like it did on iOS back in October.

All you need to do is upgrade your current version of the app to the latest one, and you are good to go. To start making audio and video calls, simply go to your DMs.

It is not clear at this time if the feature is available to Premium Basic users, which is the cheapest tier of the X subscription.

The rollout is all part of Elon Musk’s “everything app” vision for X, with more of such possibly on the way.

It is no secret that Elon Musk’s vision is to transform X into a platform that offers a lot of services, including peer-to-peer payments, shopping, creator tools, and more. A couple of weeks ago, the company confirmed the time frame of its upcoming P2P payments.

X was licensed to offer payment services in a dozen US states in December, and the company has announced that it will launch peer-to-peer in 2004.

In a blog post, X announced that it will be rolling out its peer-to-peer payment service this year, which the company hopes will help it compete with PayPal and the like.

“We will launch peer-to-peer payments, unlocking more user utility and new opportunities for commerce, and showcasing the power of living more of your life in one place.”

X continues to expand the scope of its platform, and this time, it has announced a new partnership with shopping giant Shopify. The new partnership will provide more opportunity for Shopify merchants to promote their products on X.

