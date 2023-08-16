X throttles traffic to rival apps like Threads, Bluesky, Mastodon, and others

Share the joy

Elon Musk’s X is now throttling traffic to rival apps like Threads, Bluesky, Mastodon, and many others.

Also affected, according to The Washington Post, are social media and news sites like Facebook, Instagram, the New York Times, Reuters, and Times. These sites are among those Musk has never hidden his dislike for.

According to tests conducted by The Post, users who clicked on link on the X website for one of the marked websites were made to wait about five seconds before seeing the page.

The throttling also affects the t.co domain, a link-shortening service that X uses to process links posted to the website. All traffic is routed through this link, which allows X to now throttle activities on the target website. The implication of this is that traffic and ad revenue are taken away from rival apps and sites that Musk does not like.

According to the analysis of its findings, The Post reports that links to most other sites were not affected by the throttling.

“The Post’s analysis found that links to most other sites were unaffected, including those to The Washington Post, Fox News, and social media services such as Mastodon and YouTube, with the shortened links being routed to their final destination in a second or less.”

In their reactions, Substack’s cofounders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Sethi said in a statement sent to The Post requesting that X reverse the decision:

“Substack was created in direct response to this kind of behavior by social media companies,” they said. “Writers cannot build sustainable businesses if their connection to their audience depends on unreliable platforms that have proven they are willing to make changes that are hostile to the people who use them.”

Following days of rumors making the rounds about some third-party apps not being able to access Twitter, the company sometime in January confirmed that they had been banned. Twitter made this known through its developer terms, which were immediately updated at the time.

The updated developer terms were spotted by Engadget, which reports that developers of third-party apps have been cut off from Twitter. It simply means such apps no longer have permission to create their own clients.

The “restrictions” section of Twitter’s developer agreement has been updated with a new clause banning “use or access of the Licensed Materials to create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

