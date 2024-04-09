X rolls out Passkey access to all iOS users

Share the joy

X has enabled Passkey access for iOS users across the globe a couple of months after the feature became accessible to US users.

How does Passkey work? Passkey works by enabling fingerprint and face ID login and using cryptographic data transfer to facilitate access. What that means is that your main login information remains on your device. This provides a more secure process when it comes to accessing X on your device.

X is not the first and only social media platform to have rolled out Passkeys; TikTok gave users access to the feature in July, while LinkedIn is rolling out a similar feature.

Users have the option of downloading an alternative authenticator app to secure their accounts should they decide they do not want to use Passkey on their device. Nevertheless, security experts highly advise using Passkey, particularly in light of X’s decision to discontinue 2FA for free users.

In other news, Brazil is investigating X over potential obstruction of justice after the social media giant vowed to defy a court order.

X could be facing a potential ban in Brazil after the company defined a court order to block certain profiles in the South American country.

An investigation has already begun over the obstruction of justice after Elon Musk said he lifted the suspension placed on the affected accounts after Brazil ordered that they be blocked.

Following tense exchanges between Musk and the South American nation, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes launched the probe last Sunday.

On Saturday, the company’s global government affairs team announced that the “court decisions” left X with no choice but to block “certain popular accounts” in Brazil and would face daily fines of up to $20,000 if it failed to comply, the Associated Press reports.

“We are prohibited from saying which court or judge issued the order or on what grounds,” said the affairs team. “We believe that such orders are not in accordance with the Marco Civil da Internet or the Brazilian Federal Constitution, and we challenge the orders legally where possible.”

But Musk reversed the ban in less than an hour. He further instructed X users in Brazil to download a VPN in case the country blocks access to the platform. The X owner called for Justice de Moraes to “resign or be impeached” after he claimed responsibility for the order.

