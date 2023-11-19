X rolls out job listings on the web

Share the joy

Almost three months after the beta version was made available only to Premium users, X has now officially launched its job search feature on the web. On the other hand, the web version is accessible to all users, while versions for iOS and Android are on the way.

Jobs are currently available on the platform from a number of tech companies, some of which are owned by Elon Musk. While the job posting appears to be fairly basic at the moment, this is expected to change shortly.

Visitors are able to peruse job descriptions and listings, but they are redirected to external websites in order to finish the application process.

Businesses with a gold checkmark can add an open-role shelf to their profile. This will appear above their main timeline and below their profile bio and follower counts.

When you tap on the “View all jobs” CTA, you will be able to see all available options currently listed by the company, which allows you to apply for each (via third-party hosting) by tapping on the specific job detail.

Nima Owji, an X user, originally noticed the job listing element and shared a screenshot. The feature would be a “convenient way to feature your latest job openings,” per the description back then.

Verified businesses can begin to post job openings, after which candidates can click and apply via Twitter for positions they are interested in.

This seems like a wise decision, particularly in light of the fact that increasing revenue has been Twitter’s main obstacle ever since its ownership changed.

Twitter is already a place where people can help each other out or connect individuals and businesses.

You can use this feature to post new job openings according to the location, URL, title, and salary. Additionally, for prospective employees, companies will have the option to post or add a salary range.

Twitter began emailing brands sometime in February, urging them to subscribe to its Gold Check service for $1,000 per month. The cost of affiliate account verification is $50 per month.

It is evident who the target market is, but it is unclear if the price is currently reasonable.

One week after launching Blue for Business, Twitter announced that a new badge would be added to help organizations identify brands and people associated with them.

