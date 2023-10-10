X rolls out ability to restrict replies to verified accounts only

Share the joy

A recent update from X now gives you the option to restrict replies to only verified users. This implies that you can limit replies to verified platform users. All users have access to this feature, which has already begun to roll out.

Many people are surprised to learn that this feature is free and accessible to all users. The majority of the features that Musk and his team have recently introduced are restricted to Premium subscribers. However, it is commendable to make this new feature available to all users.

you can now limit replies to verified users pic.twitter.com/E2KStVd69B — X (@X) October 9, 2023

In other news, the microblogging service has begun deleting headlines and excerpts from links that users have posted.

Recall that Elon Musk alluded to this modification in August, saying that it was his idea and that it would greatly enhance X.

Now, only the article’s image with an overlay of its URL will appear on iOS when you visit one of the media outlets you follow on X to read a new story. On the internet, however, you will still see a headline summary and an excerpt from the article.

Although advertisers’ responses to this were not as expected, it is obvious that X is still going ahead with its plans. Obviously, X is doing this because cramming more posts into the timeline area that is visible on screen makes them appear more compact.

Furthermore, Musk reportedly believes it might reduce clickbait on the website, which by definition relies on headlines with shock value.

A couple of weeks ago, X added a new element to its Community Notes. Going forward, all instances of any video that gets a Community Note will display the message in both reshares and posts.

A Community Notes contributor will have the option to designate that the note is about the particular video clip and not the specific post when he adds one to a video app.

“Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more.”

As a result, more users will be able to receive advisory notes more effectively. The system can now recognize reposted images and videos in the app and tag them with any pertinent information.

