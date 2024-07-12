X Payments expand secures the nod of another US state

Share the joy

Elon Musk has never hidden his desire to offer payment services on X, and that effort appears to be enjoying some support lately. It is good news for X, as the platform now has the approval of the District of Columbia.

As reported by X News Daily, X now has licenses in 31 states including the District of Columbia. X, however, needs to gain transmitter approvals in every US region before it can move onto offering its payment services to customers.

It is no secret that Elon Musk’s vision is to transform X into a platform that offers a lot of services, including peer-to-peer payments, shopping, creator tools, and more.

X was licensed to offer payment services in a dozen US states in December, and the company has announced that it will launch peer-to-peer in 2004.

In a blog post, X announced that it will be rolling out its peer-to-peer payment service this year, which the company hopes will help it complete with PayPal and the like.

“We willlaunch peer-to-peer payments, unlocking more user utility and new opportunities for commerce, and showcasing the power of living more of your life in one place.”

X continues to expand the scope of its platform, and this time, it has announced a new partnership with shopping giant Shopify. The new partnership will provide more opportunity for Shopify merchants to promote their products on X.

The new deal, according to Social Media Today, will facilitate all-new ways to help Shopify sellers advertise their products on X. While this may not be described as a new partnership, it builds on previous arrangements between the two companies.

Almost two years ago, X, then Twitter, announced a new partnership with Shopify that allowed merchants on the e-commerce site to list their products on their Twitter Professional Profiles.

“A determining factor in the success of your business is the ability to reach customers wherever they are. More platforms, more choice, more entrepreneurship. More details to come,” Shopify president Harley Finkelstein wrote on X.

Customers of Shopify were able to link their Twitter account to Shopify by installing the new add-on, thanks to the 2022 partnership. They were able to begin developing a store using the Twitter Shop Module on the microblogging platform as a result.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

