X officially removes article headlines on shared links

Share the joy

You might find some interesting changes on X when next you visit the platform to read news. The microblogging platform has started removing headlines and snippets from posted links.

Remember that Elon Musk hinted at this change in August when he claimed that it was his idea and that it would significantly improve X.

Now, when you visit one of the media outlets you follow on X to read a new story, only the article’s image with an overlay of its URL will appear on iOS. However, this is not the case online, where you will still see an excerpt from the article and a condensed version of its headline.

Advertisers did not take to this as expected, but it is obvious that this has not stopped X from moving forward with its plans. Obviously, X is doing this because cramming more posts into the timeline area that is visible on screen makes them appear more compact.

Additionally, Musk reportedly thinks it might lessen clickbait, which by definition relies on headlines with shock value, on the website.

A couple of weeks ago, X added a new element to its Community Notes. Going forward, all instances of any video that gets a Community Note will display the message in both reshares and posts.

When a Community Notes contributor adds a note to a video app, he will have the option to specify that the note is about the video clip and not the specific post.

“Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more.”

This will enable more users to receive more advisory notes in a more effective manner. Now, the system can identify reshared photos and videos in the app and tag them with any relevant notes.

In June, X, then known as Twitter, added new functionality to its Community Notes that enables contributors to add a contextual note to an image in the app. X will then follow that up by attaching that note to any matching re-shares of the same image across all tweets.

The explanatory note that is added to a questionable image by a Community Notes contributor will now be included with all subsequent tweets that include that image.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

