X officially launches its new job listing element

X, formerly known as Twitter, has officially rolled out its job listing elements for verified organizations. With the rollout, verified organizations on the X platform can now start adding job listings to their profiles.

Businesses with a gold checkmark can add an open role shelf to their profile. This will appear above their main timeline and below their profile bio and follower counts.

When you tap on the “View all jobs” CTA, you will be able to see all available options currently listed by the company, which allows you to apply for each (via third-party hosting) by tapping on the specific job detail.

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations.



Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates.



Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Y pic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

The job listing element was first spotted by X user Nima Owji, who posted a screenshot. According to the description back then, the feature would serve as a “convenient way to feature your latest job openings.”

Verified organizations can start posting openings that will then allow job seekers to click and apply for jobs they are interested in via Twitter.

This sounds like a good move, especially in terms of making more revenue, which has been Twitter’s major challenge since the change of ownership.

Already, Twitter serves as a platform where people connect and help or link businesses and people together.

The feature allows you to post new job openings by title, salary, URL, and Location. Companies will also be able to post or add a salary range for interested job hunters.

Sometime in February, Twitter started sending emails to brands, encouraging them to pay a monthly subscription of $1,000 for its Gold Check, while affiliate account verification costs $50 every month.

“If you’d like to subscribe, Verified for Organizations is $1,000 per month and $50 per additional affiliated handle per month with one month of free affiliations,” the company said at the time.

The target market is clear, but it remains to be seen if that price is affordable now.

One week after launching Blue for Business, Twitter announced that a new badge would be added to help organizations identify brands and people associated with them.

According to the company’s product manager, Esther Crawford, Twitter is launching a pilot program for Blue for Business with select businesses but plans to expand the test to more organizations in 2023.

