X now allows Spaces hosts to turn on their video during chat sessions

X has officially launched the ability for Spaces host to turn on their video during chat sessions.

A couple of weeks ago, X designer Andrea Conway shared a screenshot of the feature via his X page. The feature is now formally rolling out to users on the platform.

Spaces users will now notice a new option to “enable video” when they first create a new Spaces session. If you are the host of a session, you can choose to opt for your phone’s front or back cameras; and this also includes a landscape or vertical view of your video feed.

The addition is another step towards X’s “everything app” vision, a vision of its owner, Elon Musk. The plan is to see X become the go-to app for every user online. X wants to be able to offer virtually every service and feature being offered to users by other apps and social media apps.

BREAKING: Video Spaces are now live on 𝕏



Here's how to host a video space: pic.twitter.com/PgYHiq0jhU — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 28, 2024

X, a couple of weeks ago, launched audio and video calls on Android, just like it did on iOS back in October.

All you need to do is upgrade your current version of the app to the latest one, and you are good to go. To start making audio and video calls, simply go to your DMs.

It is not clear at this time if the feature is available to Premium Basic users, which is the cheapest tier of the X subscription.

The rollout is all part of Elon Musk’s “everything app” vision for X, with more of such possibly on the way.

It is no secret that Elon Musk’s vision is to transform X into a platform that offers a lot of services, including peer-to-peer payments, shopping, creator tools, and more. A couple of weeks ago, the company confirmed the time frame of its upcoming P2P payments.

X was licensed to offer payment services in a dozen US states in December, and the company has announced that it will launch peer-to-peer in 2004.

