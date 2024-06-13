X makes Likes private for all users

Share the joy

To better protect your privacy, X is making your “likes” private for all users. With this, you no longer have to worry about people looking up your likes on the platform.

That said, you will still be able to see the posts that you have liked on X, according to the company. This, according to the social media giant, will give people more freedom to engage with more content within the app.

“Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior. For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be “edgy” in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image. Soon you’ll be able to like without worrying who might see it,” an X engineer, Haofei Wang explained in a post.

In related news, X’s new audio and video calling feature was a source of security concern, with some users complaining that their IP addresses were exposed last month.

This seems to be a significant oversight on the part of X’s engineers, and could deter people from using or even turning on the feature.

According to some privacy advocates, the new system exposes each user’s IP address whenever they make a call. The good thing is that X is aware of this and is warning users ahead. As a matter of fact, the detail has been added as a Community Note to X’s official announcement.

If this bothers you so much (of course, it should), then you can switch off the feature by going to settings.

X launched audio and video calling a couple of weeks ago, but limited its availability to premium users alone. The company, however, extended access to all users shortly after the initial launch.

The reason for this sudden change is anyone’s guess, but you can get started with audio and video calling on X by updating your app to the latest version.

Users who create a community within the X app can now specify in the settings that their group contains adult-sensitive content. The X group, according to the report, will then feature an “adult content” label. Users who fail to label their community, according to Bloomberg, could have some of their content either filtered or removed by X.

