X launches new $200/month verified basic tier for SMBs

X has launched a new, lower-cost verification service to serve small businesses. According to X, the new Verified Organizations Basic will cost $200/month or $2,000/year.

The aim is to sign up more smaller businesses to its revenue drive and try to make up for its losses in the past year. If you recall, X lost a lot of revenues from major players towards the end of 2023, and this could be one way to make up for the loss.

Apparently, Musk and his team are calling the bluff of major advertisers by trying to lure SMBs with its lower tier, which will cost at least $200 every month to get the gold check.

The new basic tier will also come with additional perks currently only available to Gold Check subscribers, including access to job listings via X Hiring and more.

As a subscriber to the basic tier, you also get additional reach boosts for your posts via the higher-cost package. You will also get access to “Affiliates,” which allows you to allocate blue checkmarks to your staff in the X app.

$200 is a fair amount to pay every month, especially when you consider all the benefits you get compared to paying $1,000/month in gold check marks.

A few American tech giants momentarily halted Twitter ads shortly after Elon Musk finished taking over the social media platform in 2022. A few other businesses, including General Motors, wanted Twitter to make it clear what direction it was going at the time.

Apple has now stopped running ads on X, joining a few other advertisers that have already done so, such as IBM and the European Commission.

X has not been able to control hate speech that propagates antisemitic ideas and extols Adolf Hitler on its platform.

164 Jewish rabbis and activists stepped up their call to Apple, Disney, and Amazon to stop advertising on X after Elon Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on Wednesday.

Musk’s endorsement attracted widespread reactions from several high quarters, including the White House.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement per Axios.

